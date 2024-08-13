 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_scarybackupqbs_240812.jpg
Will Lance overtake Rush as Cowboys’ backup QB?
nbc_csu_aiyuk_240812.jpg
49ers ‘need a wide receiver back’ in an Aiyuk deal
nbc_csu_rookieqbs_240812.jpg
Simms’ rookie QB notes from NFL Preseason Week 1

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Detroit Free Press
Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs injured hamstring Monday
Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_scarybackupqbs_240812.jpg
Will Lance overtake Rush as Cowboys’ backup QB?
nbc_csu_aiyuk_240812.jpg
49ers ‘need a wide receiver back’ in an Aiyuk deal
nbc_csu_rookieqbs_240812.jpg
Simms’ rookie QB notes from NFL Preseason Week 1

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Detroit Free Press
Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs injured hamstring Monday
Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs injured hamstring Monday

  
Published August 12, 2024 09:13 PM

Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs was injured during Monday’s practice, leaving with what the team called a leg injury.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Gibbs injured his hamstring.

Gibbs, the 12th overall pick in 2023, has a history of hamstring injuries. He missed two games last season with a hamstring injury and was dealing with an undisclosed injury that limited him this offseason and early training camp.

He rushed for 945 yards and 10 touchdowns last season and added 316 receiving yards and a touchdown.

The Lions still have David Montgomery if Gibbs doesn’t return in time for the season opener.

Detroit also saw its top two picks, Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw Jr., leave with injuries Monday. The team announced an upper body injury for Arnold and an ankle injury for Rakestraw.