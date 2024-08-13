Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs injured hamstring Monday

Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs was injured during Monday’s practice, leaving with what the team called a leg injury.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Gibbs injured his hamstring.

Gibbs, the 12th overall pick in 2023, has a history of hamstring injuries. He missed two games last season with a hamstring injury and was dealing with an undisclosed injury that limited him this offseason and early training camp.

He rushed for 945 yards and 10 touchdowns last season and added 316 receiving yards and a touchdown.

The Lions still have David Montgomery if Gibbs doesn’t return in time for the season opener.

Detroit also saw its top two picks, Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw Jr., leave with injuries Monday. The team announced an upper body injury for Arnold and an ankle injury for Rakestraw.