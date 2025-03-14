 Skip navigation
Lions re-sign wide receiver Tim Patrick

  
Published March 14, 2025 11:32 AM

Detroit’s receiving corps will remain intact in 2025.

The Lions announced today that wide receiver Tim Patrick has signed a new contract.

Patrick has had an up-and-down career. He was plagued by injuries in college, went undrafted, and was cut three times in the NFL before he ever played in a regular-season game.

But once he caught on with the Broncos he established himself as a solid receiver -- until the injury bug bit him again and he missed the entire 2022 season with a torn ACL and the entire 2023 season with a torn Achilles. The Broncos cut him in 2024, but the Lions picked him up and he eventually emerged as their third receiver last year.

After thriving in Detroit while coming back from his injuries, Patrick wanted to stay with the Lions and even posted on social media at the start of free agency that the Lions were the only team he wanted to play for. Now he’ll get to do that for another season.