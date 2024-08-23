Lions release Malik Jefferson from injured reserve

Veteran linebacker Malik Jefferson is back on the open market.

The Lions placed Jefferson on injured reserve earlier this week, but he’s now a free agent. The Lions announced Jefferson’s release on Friday afternoon.

Jefferson signed with the Lions in July and made two tackles in preseason action. Jefferson played three games with the Cowboys last season and has also seen game action with the Colts, Chargers, Browns and Bengals since entering the league as a 2018 third-round pick in Cincinnati.

Jefferson has appeared in 38 games across all of those stops and he’s recorded 19 tackles while playing almost all of his snaps on special teams.