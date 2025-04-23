 Skip navigation
Lions release QB Jake Fromm

  
Published April 23, 2025 04:20 PM

The Lions pared their roster down to three quarterbacks on Wednesday.

The team announced the release of Jake Fromm. Jared Goff, Hendon Hooker, and Kyle Allen remain on hand in Detroit.

Fromm spent time with the Lions last summer and spent the 2024 season on their practice squad. His only regular season action came in three appearances — two starts — for the Giants during the 2021 season and he went 27-of-60 for 210 yards, a touchdown, and three interceptions.

Fromm has also spent time with the Commanders and Bills.

Hooker served as Goff’s backup most of last season, but the Lions added Teddy Bridgewater to the roster for the final weeks of the year. Allen spent last season in Pittsburgh and signed with the Lions as a free agent.