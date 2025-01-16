Lions rule Kevin Zeitler out for Saturday

The Lions will not have right guard Kevin Zeitler against the Commanders on Saturday.

Zeitler has been ruled out of the contest after missing practice all week due to a hamstring injury. Zeitler missed one game during the regular season.

The Lions will start Christian Mahogany in place of Zeitler. He appeared in seven games and made one start in the regular season.

Left tackle Taylor Decker (personal) returned to practice after missing Wednesday and has no injury designation. Running back David Montgomery (knee) and cornerback Terrion Arnold (foot) are also good to go.

Defensive lineman Pat O’Connor (calf) was ruled out along with Zeitler. Cornerback Ennis Rakestraw (hamstring, illness) is listed as questionable.