Lions see defenses adjusting to threat of big plays from Jameson Williams

After Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams scored a 70-yard touchdown in their win over the Seahawks, quarterback Jared Goff said Williams strikes fear in every defense they face. That’s something the Lions are taking into account in their offensive game plan.

Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson says he’s always thinking about whether defenses are lining up to prevent Williams from beating them deep, and if so who’s going to be left open.

“The best thing that we have going right now is we have so many weapons. He’s not the only one, so it’s hard for a defense to come out and say we just want to shut this one guy down. They can’t do that with how we distribute the ball, so I think the easiest thing for teams with his speed would be to cloud his side, which we think about with everything we do,” Johnson said.

Williams said that if defenses focusing on him means fewer targets, that’s fine — as long as it results in his teammates making big plays.

“It’s good, it gives the other guys a chance to make plays,” Williams said. “We’ve got playmakers so they can’t really zone in on one person, because somebody else is going to make plays.”