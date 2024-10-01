Jared Goff: Jameson Williams strikes fear in every team we play

The Lions didn’t only get Jared Goff when they traded Matthew Stafford. They also got two first-round draft picks from the Rams, and with one of those picks, the Lions traded up in the 2022 NFL draft to select wide receiver Jameson Williams. Goff is very happy with how that worked out.

Goff only threw two passes to Williams in Monday night’s win over the Seahawks, but one of them was a 70-yard touchdown, and Goff says that’s the kind of play that forces opposing defenses to take Williams into account every time he’s on the field.

“He’s something else. He’s a one-play touchdown guy. I know he strikes fear in every team we play, and they’re going to see that and it’s going to strike even more fear. He’s a stud and we’re lucky to have him,” Goff said.

Williams didn’t do much as a rookie because he was still recovering from a knee injury suffered in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game when he was at Alabama. And his second season got off to a frustrating start when he was suspended for a violation of the league’s gambling policy. But four games into his third season, Williams is leading the Lions with 289 receiving yards, and giving opposing defenses plenty to fear.