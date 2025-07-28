Lions sign CB Nick Whiteside

The Lions announced the signing of a cornerback on Monday morning.

Nick Whiteside is the newest member of the 90-man roster in Detroit. The Lions released cornerback Stantley Thomas-Oliver over the weekend.

Whiteside played for the St. Louis Battlehawks during the 2025 UFL season. He had 16 tackles and a fumble recovery in the regular season and four tackles in the postseason.

Whiteside also appeared in two games for the Commanders during the 2023 season. He failed to make the cut to 53 players out of Washington’s training camp last summer.

Terrion Arnold, D.J. Reed, Amik Robertson, Ennis Rakestraw, Avonte Maddox, Khalil Dorsey, and Rock Ya-Sin fill in the higher rungs of the cornerback depth chart for Detroit. Whiteside will try to push his way onto that list in the coming weeks.