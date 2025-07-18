Lions sign DB DiCaprio Bootle, two others

The Lions announced their previously reported deal with second-round pick Tate Ratledge on Friday afternoon and they also shared news of three other signings.

In addition to getting the offensive lineman under contract, the Lions also signed defensive back DiCaprio Bootle, defensive back Tyson Russell, and running back Jabari Small.

Bootle had three tackles in six games for the Chargers last season. He also played in eight games for the Panthers in 2023 and seven games for the Chiefs during the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

Russell went undrafted out of Vanderbilt earlier this year and Small spent last season on the Titans’ practice squad.

The Lions placed several players on the physically unable to perform and non-football injury lists on Thursday, so they did not to make any moves to open spots for the new additions to the roster.