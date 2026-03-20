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Lions sign DL Payton Turner

  
Published March 20, 2026 04:40 PM

The Lions have added some defensive depth.

Detroit announced on Friday that the club has signed lineman Payton Turner.

Turner, 27, was with the Cowboys last season. But he missed the year after being placed on injured reserve in late August after suffering a rib injury.

A former first-round pick, Turner spent his first four seasons with New Orleans. His most productive year was in 2024, when he appeared in 16 games and recorded 21 total tackles with 2.0 sacks.

In his 31 career contests, Turner has tallied 5.0 sacks, 11 tackles for loss, and 11 quarterback hits.