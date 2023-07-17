Lions sign first-round pick Jahmyr Gibbs

The Lions have another one of their key draftees under contract.

Detroit announced on Monday that first-round pick Jahmyr Gibbs signed his rookie deal.

The No. 12 overall pick out of Alabama, Gibbs accounted for 1,370 yards from scrimmage with 10 total touchdowns for the Crimson Tide in 2022. He averaged 6.1 yards per carry to reach 926 yards rushing with seven rushing touchdowns. He caught 44 passes for 44 yards with three TDs.

Gibbs spent the previous two seasons with Georgia Tech.

While the Lions also signed David Montgomery in free agency, Gibbs is expected to be a significant part of the team’s attack at running back in 2023.

Detroit’s rookies are slated to report to training camp on Wednesday.