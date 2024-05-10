Lions sign four draft picks, 15 undrafted free agents

Head coach Dan Campbell won’t be at the Lions rookie minicamp this weekend, but the team is still proceeding with other business.

That business includes signing four draft picks, including fourth-round safety Sione Vaki. Vaki also saw time at running back during his time at Utah, but will be focused on the defensive side of the ball after recording 51 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, and an interception in his final season.

The Lions also signed fourth-round tackle Giovanni Manu, sixth-round defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo, and sixth-round guard Christian Mahogany.

In addition to signing those picks, the Lions also announced that they have signed 15 undrafted rookies. They are Duke wide receiver Jalon Calhoun, Ohio State linebacker Steele Chambers, UCLA center Duke Clemens, Florida center Kingsley Eguakun, Wake Forest safety Chelen Garnes, Northern Illinois linebacker DaRon Gilbert, Idaho long snapper Hogan Hatten, Louisville center Bryan Hudson, William & Mary linebacker Nate Lynn, Fresno State cornerback Morice Norris, BYU tight end Isaac Rex, Ball State safety Loren Strickland, Michigan kicker James Turner, Ole Miss linebacker Isaac Ukwu, and Illinois wide receiver Isaiah Williams.