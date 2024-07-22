Lions sign OL Ike Boettger

The Lions have added a veteran offensive lineman.

Detroit announced on Monday that the team has signed free agent Ike Boettger.

Boettger, 29, spent last season with the Colts’ practice squad. He appeared in a pair of games with Indianapolis. In 2022, Boettger appeared in just one game with Buffalo.

The Bills signed Soettger as an undrafted free agent back in 2018. He’s appeared in 36 total games with 17 starts over the last six seasons. But he’s played just three contests over the last two years.