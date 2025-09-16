Lions sign OL Trystan Colon to active roster, put TE Shane Zylstra on IR

The Lions announced a few roster moves on Tuesday.

They have signed offensive lineman Trystan Colon to the active roster off of their practice squad. Tight end Shane Zylstra went on injured reserve in a corresponding move.

Colon signed with the Lions in June and was part of their final cuts this summer. He appeared in 31 games for the Cardinals over the last two seasons and he played in 20 games in three years for the Ravens.

Zylstra, who has an ankle injury, played six offensive snaps and 13 special teams snaps in the first two weeks of the season.

The Lions also signed wide receiver Malik Cunningham and tight end Ross Dwelley to their practice squad. Linebacker Monty Rice was released from that roster to round out the day’s moves.