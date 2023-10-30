Lions sign RB Devine Ozigbo to 53-man roster, elevate OL Michael Niese

The Lions announced a couple of roster moves ahead of Monday night’s game against the Lions.

They have signed running back Devine Ozigbo to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and elevated offensive lineman Michael Niese from the practice squad. Niese will revert back after the game is over.

Ozigbo spent most of August with the Lions and returned to the practice squad in September. He has appeared in the last two games and has three carries for five yards along with one catch for eight yards.

The Lions won’t have running back David Montgomery on Monday night, so Ozigbo will join Jahmyr Gibbs and Craig Reynolds as backfield options for Detroit.