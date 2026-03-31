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Lions sign S Chuck Clark

  
Published March 31, 2026 04:20 PM

The Lions had added some depth to their secondary.

Detroit announced on Tuesday that the club has signed safety Chuck Clark.

Clark, who turns 31 in April, spent last season with the Steelers. He appeared in 15 contests with five starts, playing 44 percent of defensive snaps and 48 percent of special teams snaps in games played.

Clark previously played the 2024 season with the Jets, starting 12 games. While he missed the 2023 season with a torn ACL, Clark played his first six seasons with the Ravens, starting 63 games for the club.

In 123 career appearances with 80 starts, Clark has registered five interceptions, 37 passes defensed, seven forced fumbles, and 4.5 sacks.