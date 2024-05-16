 Skip navigation
Lions sign TE Sean McKeon

  
May 16, 2024

The Lions made a change to their tight end room on Thursday.

The team announced the signing of Sean McKeon to their 90-man roster. They cleared a spot for him by waiving tight end Isaac Rex.

McKeon signed with the Cowboys after going undrafted out of Michigan in 2020 and spent the last four seasons in Dallas. He appeared in 45 games and made three starts, but saw most of his time on special teams.

McKeon had six catches for 38 yards and a touchdown while with the Cowboys. He’ll join Sam LaPorta, Brock Wright, James Mitchell, Shane Zylstra, and and Parker Hesse on the depth chart in Detroit.