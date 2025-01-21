Lions sign WR Ronnie Bell to future contract

The Lions have added a wide receiver to their offseason roster.

The team announced that they have signed Ronnie Bell to a future contract. He will be part of their 90-man roster once the Super Bowl is in the books.

Bell was a 2023 seventh-round pick by the 49ers. He played in all 17 games during his rookie season and he caught six passes for 68 yards and three touchdowns in those appearances. He had two catches for 22 yards in nine 2024 games, but was waived in late November and closed out the year on the practice squad.

Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Kalif Raymond, Antoine Green, and Tom Kennedy are also set to be on the offseason roster in Detroit.