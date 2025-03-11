 Skip navigation
Lions to re-sign Dan Skipper

  
Published March 10, 2025 09:29 PM

The Lions are holding onto their sixth offensive lineman.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that Dan Skipper has agreed to a one-year deal to remain with the team.

Skipper joined the Lions during the 2019 season, but began seeing regular playing time during the 2022 season. He has started 11 games, but most of his playing time has come as an extra offensive lineman.

That role often calls for Skipper to report as eligible and that left him in the middle of a controversial moment in a 2023 loss to the Cowboys. Officials ruled that Skipper reported as eligible rather than Taylor Decker before Decker caught what would have been a go-ahead two-point conversion. The Lions haven’t shied away from similar plays since then, however, and Skipper caught a touchdown against the Bills during the 2024 season.