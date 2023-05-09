 Skip navigation
2022 RedBud ProMotocross-com Chase Sexton.jpg
Saturday’s Motocross Round 5 at RedBud: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
US-NEWS-CHICAGO-NASCAR-1-TB
Saturday NASCAR schedule at Chicago
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching

Lions waive Stanley Berryhill, Mac McCain, Demetrius Taylor

  
Published May 9, 2023 08:41 AM
The Lions have made some adjustments to their offseason roster, cutting three players on Tuesday.

Detroit has waived receiver Stanley Berryhill, cornerback Mac McCain, and defensive lineman Demetrius Taylor, the team announced.

Berryhill appeared in four games for Detroit last season, playing 34 special teams snaps and six offensive snaps. He signed a futures deal with the club in January. He was recently suspended six games for betting on non-NFL games from an NFL facility.

McCain signed with Detroit in February after going between the Broncos and Eagles for the last two seasons. He recorded three tackles in two games for Philadelphia in 2021.

Taylor signed with the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Appalachian State last year. He spent most of the season on the practice squad, appearing in one game for Detroit in 2022.