Top News

oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_fowlerintv_230701.jpg
Fowler wants to ‘leave it all out there’ at RMC
nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd3hl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 3
oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Ledecky glides to 1500m win at Nationals

Lions will unveil alternate helmet on Wednesday

  
Published June 20, 2023 05:33 AM
SuCdrOe8D3aM
June 13, 2023 08:27 AM
Jahmyr Gibbs recalled how Nick Saban had players practice full pads in the heat, which leads Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack how the nature of college football is different than the NFL.

The Lions are using the slow time to move into the fast lane.

Detroit’s NFL team has tweeted that an alternate helmet will be unveiled tomorrow, June 21.

We think that’s what the tweet means. They’ve posted a photo of a vintage Honolulu Blue Mustang with June 21 on the back end and a license plate that says “ALT HMT .”

Here’s hoping they embrace their helmets of the time period from which the Mustang comes -- ‘70s or thereabouts. Along with the rest of the old-school uniform, as illustrated in the attached photo.

We’ll find out tomorrow. Unless the tweet means something else entirely, and we’ve completely misinterpreted it. Which wouldn’t be the first time that has happened.