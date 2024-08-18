Lions WR Tre’Quan Smith will miss time with hand injury
Published August 17, 2024 09:06 PM
Lions receiver Tre’Quan Smith was injured during Saturday’s preseason game against the Chiefs.
Coach Dan Campbell announced that Smith has a hand injury that will sideline him for a while.
“Tre’Quan Smith is the one player that could be out for a little while,” Campbell said, via Kyle Meinke of mlive.com. “He had a hand injury. Everything else, I think we’ll be OK long term.”
Smith, a free agent signing this offseason, was fighting for a roster spot and did not have a catch in either preseason game.
Offensive tackle Dan Skipper (ankle) and edge rusher Malik Jefferson (finger) also left with injuries, but Campbell expressed optimism neither will be long term.