 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_takeyourpic_v2_240816.jpg
Take Your Pick: WR holding out/in, veteran QBs
nbc_pft_showmesomething_240816.jpg
PFT Draft: Preseason Week 2 show me something
nbc_pft_mattmilano_240816.jpg
Bills lose Milano indefinitely due to torn biceps

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_takeyourpic_v2_240816.jpg
Take Your Pick: WR holding out/in, veteran QBs
nbc_pft_showmesomething_240816.jpg
PFT Draft: Preseason Week 2 show me something
nbc_pft_mattmilano_240816.jpg
Bills lose Milano indefinitely due to torn biceps

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Lions WR Tre’Quan Smith will miss time with hand injury

  
Published August 17, 2024 09:06 PM

Lions receiver Tre’Quan Smith was injured during Saturday’s preseason game against the Chiefs.

Coach Dan Campbell announced that Smith has a hand injury that will sideline him for a while.

“Tre’Quan Smith is the one player that could be out for a little while,” Campbell said, via Kyle Meinke of mlive.com. “He had a hand injury. Everything else, I think we’ll be OK long term.”

Smith, a free agent signing this offseason, was fighting for a roster spot and did not have a catch in either preseason game.

Offensive tackle Dan Skipper (ankle) and edge rusher Malik Jefferson (finger) also left with injuries, but Campbell expressed optimism neither will be long term.