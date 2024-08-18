Lions WR Tre’Quan Smith will miss time with hand injury

Lions receiver Tre’Quan Smith was injured during Saturday’s preseason game against the Chiefs.

Coach Dan Campbell announced that Smith has a hand injury that will sideline him for a while.

“Tre’Quan Smith is the one player that could be out for a little while,” Campbell said, via Kyle Meinke of mlive.com. “He had a hand injury. Everything else, I think we’ll be OK long term.”

Smith, a free agent signing this offseason, was fighting for a roster spot and did not have a catch in either preseason game.

Offensive tackle Dan Skipper (ankle) and edge rusher Malik Jefferson (finger) also left with injuries, but Campbell expressed optimism neither will be long term.