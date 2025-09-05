L’Jarius Sneed questionable for Titans, Dan Moore set to play

It’s been quite a while since cornerback L’Jarius Sneed has appeared in a game for the Titans and we’ll have to wait a little longer to see if that changes this Sunday.

Head coach Brian Callahan said Sneed will be listed as questionable to play against the Broncos. He has been limited in practice this week with a knee injury.

Sneed last appeared in a game in Week 5 of the 2024 season and missed the rest of the the year with a quadriceps injury.

Left tackle Dan Moore, who signed with the Titans this offseason, is off the injury report after missing practice on Wednesday with an ankle injury. Safety Kevin Winston (hamstring) is considered doubtful to play in the opener and Callahan said running back Kalel Mullings is questionable to play. Mullings was not on the injury report Wednesday or Thursday.