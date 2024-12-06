 Skip navigation
Logan Bruss out for season after suffering torn ACL in practice

  
Published December 6, 2024 01:44 PM

The Titans will not have one of their depth pieces along the offensive line for the rest of the season.

Via multiple reporters, Tennessee head coach Brian Callahan said on Friday that Logan Bruss is out for the season after tearing his ACL.

Bruss suffered the injury during a one-on-one drill during Thursday’s practice.

A Rams third-round pick in 2022, Bruss was claimed off waivers by the Titans in November. He appeared in three games for Tennessee, playing exclusively on special teams.