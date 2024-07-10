Long-shot bets pouring in on Raiders’ Zamir White to lead the NFL in rushing yards

The departure of Josh Jacobs will be a big opportunity for Raiders running back Zamir White, and some people are betting that White is going to make the most of that opportunity.

More bets have been placed on White to lead the NFL in rushing yards than any other player, according to BetMGM.com. White has received 27 percent of all the bets to be the league’s rushing leader, and 43.5 percent of all the money wagered on the player to lead the league in rushing has been bet on White.

Those are long shot bets, as White’s odds are +3000. So it doesn’t mean bettors actually expect White to lead the league in rushing, but they do think he’s a potentially lucrative winner at 30-1 odds.

White was a 2022 fourth-round pick of the Raiders out of Georgia and has just 521 rushing yards in his first two NFL seasons, but he came on strong late last year when Jacobs missed the last four games of the season, with a 145-yard game in a Week 16 win over the Chiefs and a 112-yard game in a Week 18 win over the Broncos. If he can play like that this year, those bets may pay off.

The favorite to lead the NFL in rushing is San Francisco’s Christian McCaffrey, at +300. Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is next at +400, followed by Eagles running back Saquon Barkley at +500 and Jets running back Breece Hall at +750.