Long snapper Scott Daly injured on Lions’ last kick

The Lions may need to find a long snapper during the bye week.

Scott Daly, who handles the snaps on the Lions’ special teams, was injured on his final play of Monday night’s game, a missed 26-yard field goal late in the fourth quarter.

Daly limped off with a knee injury, was attended to on the sideline and is due for more tests today.

The Lions didn’t punt or attempt any extra points or field goals after that, so Daly didn’t need to be replaced, but he told Justin Rogers of the Detroit News that either defensive end Aidan Hutchinson or linebacker Alex Anzalone would have replaced him as the emergency long snapper.

With the Lions on their bye, they’ll have some time to determine whether Daly can play or whether they can find another long snapper.

Lions special teamer Khalil Dorsey also suffered a late knee injury. There’s been no word on his condition.