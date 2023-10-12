Long-time Steelers reporter floats Jon Gruden’s name as a possible replacement for Matt Canada in 2024

As Steelers fans continue to insist on the termination of offensive coordinator Matt Canada, there’s an important question. Who would replace him?

In a recent chat, long-time Steelers reporter Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette was asked this question: “Who do you expect realistically the Steelers to target in the off-season for their inevitable vacant OC job?”

Responded Dulac: “Way too early to speculate. But a good one would be a [Mike] Tomlin friend -- Jon Gruden.”

Would it truly be a good one? The league and Commissioner Roger Goodell, who are being sued by Gruden, probably wouldn’t like it. And then there are the emails Gruden sent, and someone leaked. Would Steelers fans look the other way on that?

Maybe they would. Maybe they would welcome anyone other than Canada to run the offense.

Tomlin worked for Gruden in Tampa Bay, before becoming Minnesota’s defensive coordinator in 2006. A year later, he was coaching the Steelers.

Gruden, who resigned as Raiders coach under pressure two years ago today, has made a mild resurrection this year, consulting with the Saints. And the Saints experienced no blowback from the league.

Still, whether the league would be unhappy with the Steelers and whether Art Rooney II would do something that the league might not like are two different things. It’s hard to imagine Rooney flashing a middle finger to Goodell. Which is exactly what the Steelers would be doing if they hired Gruden to run the offense.