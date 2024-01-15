Looking back at a crazy wild-card weekend

It was a wild wild-card weekend, with two stunners in Texas and history made in Michigan.

We broke down most of it (the Rams-Lions game hadn’t ended yet) from the big desk in the big studio.

Check out the video. We discuss Packers-Cowboys, Dolphins-Chiefs, Browns-Texans, preview the Monday games, and then play a little match game with big-name coaches and vacancies.

We’ll continue to cover everything going on during a crazy and historic time in the NFL, especially with all eyes now on Dallas for a possible upgrade from a guy who won one Super Bowl to a guy who has won six of them.