 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_allennewdeal_250313.jpg
Allen didn’t want new deal to ‘kill’ salary cap
nbc_pft_sbmvp_250313.jpg
PFT Draft: Best second act for Super Bowl MVP
nbc_pft_dknews_250313.jpg
Metcalf move is ‘dramatic shift’ for Steelers

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_allennewdeal_250313.jpg
Allen didn’t want new deal to ‘kill’ salary cap
nbc_pft_sbmvp_250313.jpg
PFT Draft: Best second act for Super Bowl MVP
nbc_pft_dknews_250313.jpg
Metcalf move is ‘dramatic shift’ for Steelers

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

LS Jon Weeks leaves Houston after 15 seasons to join 49ers

  
Published March 13, 2025 08:41 PM

Long snapper Jon Weeks has spent his entire career in Houston, playing 15 seasons for the Texans. He left Thursday, signing a one-year deal with the 49ers.

The 49ers announced the signings of Weeks along with tight end Luke Farrell to a three-year deal, wide receiver Demarcus Robinson to a two-year deal and cornerback Tre Brown, linebacker Luke Gifford, safety Richie Grant and safety Jason Pinnock to one-year deals. In addition, the team released long snapper Taybor Pepper.

Weeks will replace Pepper on a $1.422 million deal.

Weeks, 39, played all 244 of a possible 244 games for the Texans after joining them as an undrafted free agent in 2010.