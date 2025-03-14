LS Jon Weeks leaves Houston after 15 seasons to join 49ers

Long snapper Jon Weeks has spent his entire career in Houston, playing 15 seasons for the Texans. He left Thursday, signing a one-year deal with the 49ers.

The 49ers announced the signings of Weeks along with tight end Luke Farrell to a three-year deal, wide receiver Demarcus Robinson to a two-year deal and cornerback Tre Brown, linebacker Luke Gifford, safety Richie Grant and safety Jason Pinnock to one-year deals. In addition, the team released long snapper Taybor Pepper.

Weeks will replace Pepper on a $1.422 million deal.

Weeks, 39, played all 244 of a possible 244 games for the Texans after joining them as an undrafted free agent in 2010.