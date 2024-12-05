 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_snfchargersatchiefs_241205.jpg
NFL Week 14 preview: Chargers vs. Chiefs
nbc_csu_billsatrams_241205.jpg
NFL Week 14 preview: Bills vs. Rams
nbc_csu_bestbetsfpb_241205.jpg
Fins, Falcons & Birds headline Week 14 best bets

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_snfchargersatchiefs_241205.jpg
NFL Week 14 preview: Chargers vs. Chiefs
nbc_csu_billsatrams_241205.jpg
NFL Week 14 preview: Bills vs. Rams
nbc_csu_bestbetsfpb_241205.jpg
Fins, Falcons & Birds headline Week 14 best bets

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

LSU TE Mason Taylor declares for the 2025 draft

  
Published December 5, 2024 06:17 PM

LSU tight end Mason Taylor has declared for the 2025 NFL draft, forgoing his senior season.

Taylor announced his decision on social media Thursday.

“I am excited for both the challenges and the opportunities that are in front of me but please know that while I am leaving LSU, I will forever bleed purple and gold. Geaux Tigers,” Taylor wrote on Instagram.

Taylor will leave as the career leader in receptions (129) and receiving yards (1,308) for a tight end in school history.

He was a three-year starter for the Tigers.

Taylor becomes the second LSU player to announce his early departure from Baton Rouge to head to the NFL, joining offensive tackle Will Campbell.