LSU TE Mason Taylor declares for the 2025 draft

LSU tight end Mason Taylor has declared for the 2025 NFL draft, forgoing his senior season.

Taylor announced his decision on social media Thursday.

“I am excited for both the challenges and the opportunities that are in front of me but please know that while I am leaving LSU, I will forever bleed purple and gold. Geaux Tigers,” Taylor wrote on Instagram.

Taylor will leave as the career leader in receptions (129) and receiving yards (1,308) for a tight end in school history.

He was a three-year starter for the Tigers.

Taylor becomes the second LSU player to announce his early departure from Baton Rouge to head to the NFL, joining offensive tackle Will Campbell.