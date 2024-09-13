 Skip navigation
Bills show they're still the class of the AFC East
Bills show they’re still the class of the AFC East
nbc_pft_draft_240913.jpg
Chase, Bengals must back up talk vs. Chiefs
nbc_pft_nflresponse_240913.jpg
Could Tua injury affect NFL’s handling of QBs?

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
PFT's Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
Will Bengals, Ja'Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Luke Goedeke, Calijah Kancey ruled out for Bucs

  
Published September 13, 2024 01:35 PM

The Buccaneers will be missing starters on both sides of the line against the Lions this Sunday.

Right tackle Luke Goedeke, defensive lineman Calijah Kancey, and safety Antoine Winfield were all ruled out by head coach Todd Bowles on Friday. Cornerback Josh Hayes is also going to miss the game.

Goedeke was diagnosed with a concussion during the week. Justin Skule is expected to start in his place against Detroit.

Kancey missed last Sunday’s game with a calf injury while Winfield is expected to miss multiple weeks with a foot injury. Hayes has an ankle injury.

Cornerback Zyon McCollum has progressed through the concussion protocol to the point that he’s practicing, so he has not been ruled out. Bowles indicated defensive end Logan Hall (foot) is also questionable after missing the opener.