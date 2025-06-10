 Skip navigation
Lurie family makes $50 million donation for autism research

  
Published June 10, 2025 12:47 PM

The Philadelphia Eagles have intensified their commitment to fighting autism with a massive donation aimed at making new advances.

The family of owner Jeffrey Lurie will donate $50 million to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and Penn Medicine for the creation of the Lurie Autism Institute, which will “drive discoveries with transformative impact for those living with autism spectrum disorder.”

“We established the Lurie Autism Institute to spark a new era of scientific discovery in autism,” Lurie said in a press release. “CHOP and Penn Medicine bring unmatched expertise and a proven record of innovation, and together, they have the tools to unlock answers that have eluded the field for far too long. By investing in cutting-edge science and the infrastructure to move it forward, we’re aiming not just to understand autism more deeply — but to transform what’s possible for individuals and families worldwide.”

More than 75 million people worldwide live with ASD. In the United States, the condition affects one in 31 children and one in 45 adults.

The enormous commitment from Lurie and his family is the latest example of Lurie’s efforts to help those with ASD. In 2018, Lurie founded the Eagles Autism Foundation.

You can make your own donation to the effort here, if you like.