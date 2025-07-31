Luther Burden: It’s great that Ben Johnson holds us to a high standard

Bears rookie wide receiver Luther Burden earned the ire of head coach Ben Johnson in his first practices since returning from a hamstring injury, but the last couple of days have looked better for him.

Johnson pulled Burden from a drill because his alignment was wrong and Johnson said in a Tuesday press conference that the second-round pick is “a little bit behind” because of the time he missed. Burden’s practice work earned good notices from reporters on Wednesday and Thursday, though, and Johnson said on Thursday that the rookie’s speed jumped out to him watching tape of the session.

Burden also held a press conference and he said he appreciates the way Johnson expects players to be up to speed on everything.

“I feel like I’ve got to know my stuff,” Burden said. “He holds everybody to a high standard here. It’s great for us, great for the team and that’s the standard here.”

There’s a spot open for Burden to be the third receiver in Chicago and stacking together more days like the last two would be a good way for him to snag it.