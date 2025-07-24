 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250723.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Could flag football phase out NFL?
nbc_nfl_nflpalloydhowell_250723.jpg
Will the NFLPA learn from its mistakes?
nbc_pftpm_tuahillrelationship_250723.jpg
Unpacking Tagovailoa’s comments about Hill

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250723.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Could flag football phase out NFL?
nbc_nfl_nflpalloydhowell_250723.jpg
Will the NFLPA learn from its mistakes?
nbc_pftpm_tuahillrelationship_250723.jpg
Unpacking Tagovailoa’s comments about Hill

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Luther Burden won’t practice Thursday with soft-tissue injury

  
Published July 24, 2025 09:38 AM

The Bears have a bit of an injury concern with one of their key rookies.

Head coach Ben Johnson told reporters on Thursday morning that receiver Luther Burden is still dealing with a soft-tissue injury that has lingered from the offseason program and will not practice. But Johnson added he’s hopeful that Burden will be sidelined for just a few days.

Additionally, Johnson noted Defensive end Shemar Turner suffered an ankle injury at the end of Wednesday’s practice and will not be on the field on Thursday. The Bears aren’t sure of the injury’s severity.

Cornerback Zah Frazier will not practice on Thursday due to personal reasons.

Finally, Chicago signed defensive back Alex Cook, filling out their roster.