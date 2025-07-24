Luther Burden won’t practice Thursday with soft-tissue injury

The Bears have a bit of an injury concern with one of their key rookies.

Head coach Ben Johnson told reporters on Thursday morning that receiver Luther Burden is still dealing with a soft-tissue injury that has lingered from the offseason program and will not practice. But Johnson added he’s hopeful that Burden will be sidelined for just a few days.

Additionally, Johnson noted Defensive end Shemar Turner suffered an ankle injury at the end of Wednesday’s practice and will not be on the field on Thursday. The Bears aren’t sure of the injury’s severity.

Cornerback Zah Frazier will not practice on Thursday due to personal reasons.

Finally, Chicago signed defensive back Alex Cook, filling out their roster.