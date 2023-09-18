Mac Jones clarifies he was not calling out teammates in postgame comments

Mac Jones sounded as if he was calling out teammates after Sunday’s 24-17 loss to the Dolphins.

“Definitely got to play better and learn from it and be here early and leave late and do it together. I think that’s the biggest thing. If a couple guys are doing it, it’s not good enough, clearly,” Jones said.

Local sports talk radio interpreted it as Jones questioning teammates’ commitment.

But Jones clarified Monday that was not his intent.

“No,” Jones said emphatically on WEEI, via Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald. “I mean, it’s no. I’m talking about being close so, whatever you’re doing, just do more. It’s not like it’s rocket science. If you watch 30 minutes of film, watch an hour. If you lift for 45 minutes, lift for an hour and a half. Just whatever you can do so what when we’re in this situation – you know for me, that’s how I feel better about everything. You can only put in so much work.

“There’s 24 hours a day. You have to sleep for 8 to 10 of them. All of the other hours have to be about work.”

Jones appeared to take Sunday’s loss especially hard, sitting in his locker in full uniform with a towel over his head nearly 20 minutes after the game ended. He was asked what he was thinking.

“Mostly just reflection,” Jones said. “Just trying to be where your feet are. Realize it’s a great game we get to play, but at the same time, you want to win because it’s not as fun when you don’t win. Just trying to gather my thoughts before I got to the podium or something like that.

“But really just how can I lead the team throughout the week really the next week is what I’m thinking about. What can I do better? What can I do better? It starts with me as a quarterback. I know we have a great group of guys. It’s now about that. It’s just a couple unlucky breaks here or there and we’re 2-0. Just have to keep pushing.”