Mac Jones: I feel prepared for first 49ers start

When the 49ers made a trade to acquire the third overall pick in the 2021 draft, everyone expected them to take a quarterback but there was a lot of chatter about which one they would select.

Speculation centered on Trey Lance and Mac Jones as the two options, and it ended when the 49ers picked Lance. Jones went to the Patriots a few picks later, but his winding NFL road finally led him to San Francisco as a free agent this offseason.

Jones signed to back up Brock Purdy and got one game in that role before Purdy’s toe and left shoulder injuries forced him out of the lineup for Sunday’s game against the Saints. Jones will get the start and he said on Friday that he feels ready to run the offense.

“I feel good,” Jones said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “Obviously, was fortunate to get a lot of reps in OTAs and training camp, which they do a great job here, giving everybody reps. It’s at the front side of the season here, and I feel prepared. I’ve been working for this, and fortunate to have started — I think this is my 50th game in the NFL. So, I have my routine down, and I’m looking forward to the opportunity.”

It’s unclear how long Purdy will be out, so Jones may get multiple games to show what he’s capable of doing in Kyle Shanahan’s offense years after it first looked like they had a chance of working together.