Mac Jones is the starter in the first unofficial depth chart

To the extent there’s a competition at the quarterback position in New England, Mac Jones is winning.

He’s listed as the first-string quarterback on the unofficial depth chart to open the preseason.

Bailey Zappe, as expected, is No. 2. Trace McSorley lands at No. 3.

The Patriots open their preseason this week. Coach Bill Belichick was asked by reporters about his plan at quarterback for the preseason opener against the Texans. As usual, he wasn’t very helpful.

“Yeah, we’re still working on that, but the players who are least experienced will get the most playing time,” Belichick said. “I can tell you that.”

Will Mac start?

“Yeah, I don’t know,” Belichick said.

What we do know is that, in the unofficial, non-binding depth chart, Jones is the starter. Then again, so was Cam Newton at this time two years ago.

