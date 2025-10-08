Mac Jones limited, Brock Purdy out of practice Wednesday

The 49ers kicked off their practice week with Mac Jones on the field and Brock Purdy off of it.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan said that Jones will be listed as a limited participant because of knee and oblique injuries he’s dealing with after starting at quarterback in the team’s Week 5 win over the Rams. Purdy missed that game with a toe injury and that is also the reason for his absence on Wednesday.

Shanahan said that Purdy, who has missed three of the team’s five games this season, is progressing and that there’s no thought to putting him on injured reserve. His continued absence suggests Jones is in line to start for the Buccaneers.

Wide receivers Ricky Pearsall (knee), Jauan Jennings (ankle, rib), and Jordan Watkins (calf) did not play last week and remained out on Wednesday. Defensive tackle Alfred Collins (knee), defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos (knee, hamstring), defensive end Robert Beal (ankle), left tackle Trent Williams (rest), and running back Christian McCaffrey (rest) are the other non-participants.

Defensive tackle C.J. West (thumb), cornerback Upton Stout (ankle), defensive lineman Kevin Givens (pec), and defensive lineman Kalia Davis (hand) joined Jones in the limited category.