 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_officiatingflags_251008.jpg
Examining picked-up flags in Week 5
nbc_pft_lastcall_251008.jpg
Simms stumped by NFL MVP trivia question
nbc_pft_jerryjonesv2_251008.jpg
‘Nothing inadvertent’ about Jones’ gesture

Other PFT Content

Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_officiatingflags_251008.jpg
Examining picked-up flags in Week 5
nbc_pft_lastcall_251008.jpg
Simms stumped by NFL MVP trivia question
nbc_pft_jerryjonesv2_251008.jpg
‘Nothing inadvertent’ about Jones’ gesture

Other PFT Content

Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Mac Jones limited, Brock Purdy out of practice Wednesday

  
Published October 8, 2025 04:23 PM

The 49ers kicked off their practice week with Mac Jones on the field and Brock Purdy off of it.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan said that Jones will be listed as a limited participant because of knee and oblique injuries he’s dealing with after starting at quarterback in the team’s Week 5 win over the Rams. Purdy missed that game with a toe injury and that is also the reason for his absence on Wednesday.

Shanahan said that Purdy, who has missed three of the team’s five games this season, is progressing and that there’s no thought to putting him on injured reserve. His continued absence suggests Jones is in line to start for the Buccaneers.

Wide receivers Ricky Pearsall (knee), Jauan Jennings (ankle, rib), and Jordan Watkins (calf) did not play last week and remained out on Wednesday. Defensive tackle Alfred Collins (knee), defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos (knee, hamstring), defensive end Robert Beal (ankle), left tackle Trent Williams (rest), and running back Christian McCaffrey (rest) are the other non-participants.

Defensive tackle C.J. West (thumb), cornerback Upton Stout (ankle), defensive lineman Kevin Givens (pec), and defensive lineman Kalia Davis (hand) joined Jones in the limited category.