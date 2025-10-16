Mac Jones “most likely” will start this week after a full practice Thursday

Brock Purdy remained limited in Thursday’s practice, while Mac Jones returned to full participation.

Purdy is working his way back from a toe injury that has limited him to two games this season. Jones has knee and oblique injuries that he is playing through.

Thursday’s practice report indicates Jones will make his fifth start of the season.

“It means he most likely will,” coach Kyle Shanahan said of Jones starting, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “We’ll see how Brock does tomorrow. But yeah, Mac’s much better than he was last week, and Brock is doing better than he did last week.”

The 49ers play the Falcons on Sunday Night Football.

The 49ers saw defensive tackle Kalia Davis (hand), defensive tackle C.J. West (thumb) and defensive tackle Kevin Givens (pectoral) return to full participation. They were limited on Wednesday.

Wide receiver Skyy Moore (ankle) and offensive guard Dominick Puni (knee) returned to practice with limited participation.

Wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (knee) and defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos (knee, hamstring) remained out of practice. Wide receiver Jauan Jennings (ankle, rib, shoulder), cornerback Renardo Green (neck), tight end George Kittle (hamstring) and wide receiver Jordan Watkins (calf) again were limited.

The 49ers added wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (calf) to the injury report as a non-participant.