Mac Jones: My only advice to Jordan Love is to grow and be yourself

Mac Jones wasn’t on the Patriots when Tom Brady was in New England, but Brady’s legacy with the team still cast a large shadow when Jones came aboard as a 2021 first-round pick.

That gives him some idea of the situation that Jordan Love finds himself in as the successor to Aaron Rodgers with the Packers. The two quarterbacks are taking part in joint practices in Green Bay this week and Jones was asked if he has any advice for Love as he takes over the reins of the offense.

“I think Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback to ever play in the NFL,” Jones said, via Chris Mason of MassLive.com. “So to follow him, it’s just trying to chase the standard that he set every day. Honestly, we’re definitely two different players. That’s the only advice I’d have: Just continue to grow and be yourself, right? That’s all you can do. Put your best foot forward and compete. But yeah, it’s definitely big shoes to fill.”

Jones and Love will both be under the microscope during the 2023 season as they try to show that they are the right long-term answers to follow in the footsteps of two of the best players ever to play the position in the NFL.