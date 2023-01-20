 Skip navigation
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Mahomes and Kelce trail only Montana and Rice, Brady and Gronk for playoff TD passes

  
Published January 20, 2023 06:08 AM
Mike Florio and Charean Williams examine how Patrick Mahomes is influencing the next generation of talent at quarterback and preview Kansas City's duel against Trevor Lawrence and Jacksonville.

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are only in their fifth postseason together, but they’re already in elite company in their playoff accomplishments.

Mahomes has thrown 11 touchdown passes to Kelce in the postseason, which is the third-most in NFL history for any quarterback-receiver pair.

The only pairs who have more are Joe Montana and Jerry Rice, who connected for 12 touchdown passes in the postseason, and Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski, who had 15.

Mahomes has 28 postseason touchdown passes in his career. Kelce has 12 postseason touchdown catches in his career, having also caught one from Alex Smith in the 2017 playoffs.