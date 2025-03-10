 Skip navigation
Malik Harrison agrees to terms with Steelers

  
Published March 10, 2025 06:43 PM

The Steelers are set to sign a free agent linebacker away from their divisional rivals in Baltimore for the second straight year.

NFL Media reports that the Steelers have agreed to terms with Malik Harrison. It’s a two-year deal worth $10 million for Harrison.

The Steelers signed Patrick Queen in free agency last year.

Harrison was a third-round pick in Baltimore in 2020 and he played in 76 games over his first five NFL seasons. He started 34 of those games.

In his final season with the Ravens, Harrison had 54 tackles and two sacks in 15 regular season games. He had 11 tackles in the team’s two playoff outings.