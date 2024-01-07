Malik Nabers declares for 2024 NFL Draft

Another top wide receiver prospect has declared for the 2024 NFL Draft.

LSU star Malik Nabers announced that he will be foregoing his remaining eligibility in favor of going pro this year. Nabers joins his quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels in making the jump.

Nabers and Daniels were a productive combo in their final college season as Nabers ended the year with 89 catches for 1,569 yards and 14 touchdowns. He had 72 catches for 1,017 yards and four touchdowns in 2022 and he leaves LSU as the school’s all-time leader in receiving yards.

That’s an impressive spot given the receivers that have come out of Baton Rouge over the years and Nabers is expected to join the likes of Ja’Marr Chase, Odell Beckham Jr., and Justin Jefferson in being a high pick to kick off his NFL career.