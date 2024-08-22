Malik Nabers: Drops in joint practice with Jets “bothered me pretty bad”

Giants rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers has had plenty of praise showered on him for his work in training camp practices this summer, but Wednesday’s joint session with the Jets didn’t end with flowers being thrown at his feet.

Nabers dropped a Daniel Jones pass that might have gone for a touchdown in a late two-minute drill and he said after the session that he “had too many drops” over the course of the practice with their MetLife Stadium neighbors.

“It bothered me pretty bad,” Nabers said, via the team’s website. “If I had to do it again, I would work on something different on catching the ball. I’ll just go look at it, see what I can do better, and just practice that. Practice getting my eyes around faster and finding the ball in the air.”

Any positive thoughts about what the Giants are capable of doing this season have Nabers front and center as a major contributor. Nabers has had better showings than he had on Wednesday and getting back to that will be the goal heading into Week One.