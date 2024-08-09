 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_rodgersv2_240808.jpg
Jets fans feel ‘anxious’ ahead of Rodgers’ return
nbc_pftpm_week2preseason_240808.jpg
NFL preseason goal: Stay as healthy as possible
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240808.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Did SF screw up or is Aiyuk immature?

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_rodgersv2_240808.jpg
Jets fans feel ‘anxious’ ahead of Rodgers’ return
nbc_pftpm_week2preseason_240808.jpg
NFL preseason goal: Stay as healthy as possible
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240808.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Did SF screw up or is Aiyuk immature?

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Malik Nabers: I got open, but everything has to go my way to get the ball

  
Published August 9, 2024 07:39 AM

Giants rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers caught a lot of passes in this week’s joint practices with the Lions, but he wasn’t able to do the same in Thursday night’s preseason game between the teams.

The first-round pick played his first game since entering the NFL and it didn’t take long for him to show the skills that made him such a high choice. Nabers broke free deep on his first play, but quarterback Drew Lock wound up keeping the ball and scrambling. The same thing happened again on the team’s third offensive possession and Nabers’s night came to an end a short time later.

After the game, head coach Brian Daboll said Lock “was trying to make a smart decision” based on what he saw on defense on the first play and Nabers said that there are a lot of things that have to fall into place for the ball to come his way.

“It felt good to be back on the football field, playing a real game,” Nabers said, via Paul Schwartz of the New York Post. “We had a plan. I wasn’t sure if I was playing. I did a very good job of getting open, but everything has to go my way to get the ball. It was kind of slippery out there. I think I could’ve done a better job of creating separation, getting better looks for the QB to throw the ball in better spots. That’s all I can do — continue to do what I do.”

If Nabers keeps getting open, the ball will find him and the Giants are banking on good things happening once it does.