Malik Nabers: Joint practices showed I can compete in NFL

  
Published August 7, 2024 07:38 AM

It wasn’t all that unusual that Giants rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers helped touch off a brawl at Tuesday’s joint practice with the Lions because the two teams spent a lot of time fighting with each other during two days of working together.

The play that preceded Nabers and Lions safety Kerby Joseph trading blows was unusual, however. It ended with a pass to Nabers going incomplete for the only time in the two days of team drills.

Reporters at the practices noted Nabers caught the other 17 passes thrown his way and Nabers was asked after the session what his performance showed about his game.

“I can compete with these guys in the league,” Nabers said. “That was just the main thing. Just going against somebody else before the season starts. Let’s see what I need to work on. Getting my plays down. That’s really about it. Just continue to be me. That’s all I can say is I have talks with myself, ‘Just continue to be me.’”

Nabers said his goal heading into the season is to show the Giants that “there’s not a lot that I can’t do” on the field and the first-round pick has been doing a good job of reaching it this summer.