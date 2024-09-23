Malik Nabers is first player with 20+ catches, three TDs in first three NFL games

Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers was the subject of a lot of hype heading into his rookie season and the first-round pick is living up to it.

Nabers caught two touchdowns during Sunday’s 21-15 win over the Browns, but his most impressive play may have been one that didn’t result in any points. Nabers went up and over Browns cornerback Martin Emerson to turn what could have been an interception into a 28-yard gain and a play that will be a mainstay on his highlight reel.

Nabers finished with eight catches for 78 yards and is the first receiver in league history with 20-plus catches and three touchdowns in the first three games of their NFL career.

“I mean I have a lot of great teammates behind my back pushing me for greatness,” Nabers said, via a transcript from the team. “This last week they kept pushing and pushing, and I am thankful to those guys who kept pushing me to try and be great, and hopefully we can keep the momentum into the next game and have another strong performance for these guys.”

Nabers was a bright spot in a loss in Week Two, but doing the same in a win feels different and it provides hope that the bleak first two weeks of the Giants season won’t be the script for the entire year. If that’s the case, it’s a good bet that Nabers will be a leading reason why the results are better than expected.