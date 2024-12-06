Malik Nabers is questionable after injuring hip flexor Thursday

Giants rookie receiver Malik Nabers injured his hip flexor in Thursday’s practice and did not participate in Friday’s session. The Giants list him as questionable to play Sunday.

“Hopeful that he’ll be ready to play, but can’t say he will be or not,” Giants coach Brian Daboll said, via Jordan Raanan of ESPN.

Nabers’ 11.6 targets per game leads the NFL, and he leads the Giants with 75 receptions for 740 yards and three touchdowns.

The Giants ruled ruled out starting cornerback Deonte Banks (rib), linebacker Bobby Okereke (back) and defensive lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches (shoulder/neck). They did not practice this week.

Left tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (quad) and defensive tackle D.J. Davidson (shoulder) are doubtful.

Tackle Evan Neal (hip), inside linebacker Dyontae Johnson (ankle), defensive lineman Jordan Riley (knee), offensive tackle Christopher Hubbard (knee) and cornerback Dru Phillips (shoulder) are questionable. Hubbard and Phillips were new additions to the injury report Friday.