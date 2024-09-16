 Skip navigation
Malik Nabers is youngest player ever to have 10-catch, 100-yard, 1-touchdown game

  
Published September 16, 2024 12:40 PM

The Giants are off to an ugly start this season, but rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers is a bright spot.

In the second game of his NFL career on Sunday, Nabers caught 10 passes for 127 yards and a touchdown. That makes him the youngest player in NFL history to reach those benchmarks.

Nabers was 21 years and 49 days old on Sunday, making him the youngest player ever with at least 10 receptions, 100 receiving yards and a touchdown catch in a game.

The previous record belonged to Gern Nagler of the Chicago Cardinals, who was 21 years and 251 days old on November 1, 1953, when he had 10 catches for 124 yards and a touchdown in a game.

The Giants have a lot of work to do in building their roster, but it looks like the No. 6 overall pick in the draft is a player with a very bright future. Especially if the Giants can find a good quarterback to throw him the ball.