Malik Nabers not practicing during open portion of Giants practice

Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers didn’t appear on the team’s injury report on Wednesday or Thursday, but he’s set to appear on the final one of the week.

Reporters at the open portion of Friday’s practice shared videos of Nabers throwing and catching passes on the side without a helmet while the rest of the team went through their final on-field preparations for Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers.

There’s no word from the team on why Nabers isn’t working, but Dan Duggan of TheAthletic.com reports that it is a groin issue. Nabers also had a groin injury heading into Week Seven, but he was able to play.

The Giants will hand out injury designations later on Friday and that will provide a better idea of whether he’ll be able to do the same this weekend.