 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_moresteelersconvo_241122.jpg
Pickens, Steelers must ‘mature’ to handle success
jeudy.jpg
Analyzing defensive delay of game called on Bishop
winston.jpg
Winston not called for grounding in crucial moment

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_moresteelersconvo_241122.jpg
Pickens, Steelers must ‘mature’ to handle success
jeudy.jpg
Analyzing defensive delay of game called on Bishop
winston.jpg
Winston not called for grounding in crucial moment

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Malik Nabers not practicing during open portion of Giants practice

  
Published November 22, 2024 12:36 PM

Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers didn’t appear on the team’s injury report on Wednesday or Thursday, but he’s set to appear on the final one of the week.

Reporters at the open portion of Friday’s practice shared videos of Nabers throwing and catching passes on the side without a helmet while the rest of the team went through their final on-field preparations for Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers.

There’s no word from the team on why Nabers isn’t working, but Dan Duggan of TheAthletic.com reports that it is a groin issue. Nabers also had a groin injury heading into Week Seven, but he was able to play.

The Giants will hand out injury designations later on Friday and that will provide a better idea of whether he’ll be able to do the same this weekend.